Le Havre, July 13: Paris Saint Germain (PSG) registered a commanding 9-0 win against Le Havre in a friendly match as France allowed supporters back into football stadiums for the first time since lockdown.

The friendly match, played at the Stade Oceane here on Monday, witnessed an attendance of 5,000 spectators.

Muito feliz em voltar .. bom trabalho equipe, vamos continuar 💪🏽👊🏽🔥 Very happy to be back .. good work guys 💪🏽👊🏽🔥 Keep going 🤪 pic.twitter.com/wbwfAe6CXI — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) July 12, 2020

PSG was too good for the Ligue 2 side as the club took a 5-0 lead in the first half. In the second half as well, PSG remained dominant and scored four goals. Neymar, Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia each scored twice in the clash while Kylian Mbappe, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Idrissa Gueye scored one goal each.

Moreover, PSG wore their black shirt with "Merci" appearing on it as a homage to all of the hospital staff working on the front line in recent months. The coronavirus pandemic took a huge toll on football across the globe.

Although league like Premier League, Serie A and La Liga returned to action, Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) in April put an end to the 2019-2020 football season, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) being declared as the champions of Ligue 1.

