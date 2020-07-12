Erling Haaland might have had a ball of a time at Bundesliga but after the conclusion of the German League, but little did he imagine that such a moment would crop up in his life. As the Borussia Dortmund footballer is enjoying his holiday back home in Norway, Haaland was thrown kicked off a night club. The video of the entire incident went viral on social media and became the talking point. Erling’s father Alfie- Inge Haaland also made sure to poke fun at his son and said that big city nightlife isn’t meant for him. Bundesliga Chief Christian Siefert Takes A Jibe at Erling Haaland, Says ‘If Haaland Is So Good Then Why Is He at Dortmund?’

In the video we see Haaland being kicked out by the security guards out of the night club. The video of the incident went viral on social media. Erling Haaland’s father poked fun at him by posting a picture of himself holding an axe and chopping wood. The snap hinted at the fact that the rural lifestyle suits Erling more than the urban ways. You can check out the video and the tweet by Alfie below:

Haaland just got kicked out of the club in Norway😂 pic.twitter.com/AKI4IwrGJS — Nikolai (@NRypdal) July 11, 2020

Alfie-Inge Haaland

Come on @ErlingHaaland back to work. Big city nightlife is not for you pic.twitter.com/dz8Vws7gyh — Alfie Haaland (@alfiehaaland) July 12, 2020

Bayern Munich might have been crowned at the Bundesliga 2019-20 champions but, Erling Haaland made noise with his superb performance. The 19-year-old grabbed headlines for scoring 44 goals across all the competitions. His team Borussia Dortmund finished second in the league. For now, the German league comes back into action in September this year.

