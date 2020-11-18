Karachi, November 18: Former Pakistan fast bowler and Karachi Kings coach Wasim Akram dedicated their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title win to late Dean Jones. Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday by five wickets in the final to lift their maiden PSL title. Babar Azam played an unbeaten knock of 63 and he also won the Player of the Tournament award.

Earlier this year, Dean Jones passed away in Mumbai, where he was working as a broadcaster for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Jones passed away following a cardiac arrest at the age of 59.

Jones was appointed as Karachi Kings' coach ahead of the fifth edition of the PSL in March. The side had progressed to the playoffs but the last stage had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of Akram in which he said, "Karachi Kings, the champions. This (win) is for Dean Jones and for the fans of Karachi Kings."

Babar Azam finished the tournament with 473 runs, including three 'player of the match' awards. Azam also won the award for 'Best batsman of PSL 2020'.

