Karachi [Pakistan], February 19 (ANI): Australia all-rounder James Faulkner on Saturday withdrew from the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), following a dispute with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Faulkner has alleged that the PCB hasn't honoured his contract and has instead "continued to lie" to him. He also called the treatment he received from PCB as "disgrace".

"I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I've had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I've been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me," tweeted Faulkner.

"It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20, I'm sure you all understand my position," said in another tweet.

Faulkner played for Quetta Gladiators, featuring in six matches, taking six wickets and scoring 49 runs. (ANI)

