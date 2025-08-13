New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, has ednoresed the National Sports Governance and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill passed in the Parliament recently, saying that it will help sportspersons.

The upper house of the Parliament, the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday passed the National Sports Governance Bill and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after it was passed in the lower house, the Lok Sabha, on Monday.

While speaking to ANI, PT Usha said, "In 1984, I lost a medal by one hundredth of a second... I did my best, but the system was not there to support us... This bill will help sportspersons... It was a long wait for this bill."

Wrestling Federation of India President Sanjay Singh believes the National Sports Governance and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will bring transparency in the game, and it is a significant decision.

The bill was introduced by Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to provide a robust legal framework for sports governance in India, promoting transparency, accountability, and athlete welfare.

While speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said, "This is a very good decision in the interest of the game. This will bring transparency in the game."

Secretary General of Hockey India, Bhola Nath Singh, felt both the bills would prove to be a milestone for India and its sportspersons. This landmark legislation stands as the country's first unified and comprehensive legal framework for sports governance--an achievement that brings decades of calls for reform to fruition.

Bhola Nath Singh told ANI, "Both the bills are great for the sportspersons of India... In the coming times, the Sports Bill will prove to be a milestone for India and its sportspersons..."

Indian Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal said it was a much-needed reform for sports in India and believed it would be a game-changer in terms of sports promotion and sports development.

"It was a much-needed reform for sports in India. We were behind in many areas in dispute resolution, where every association is more or less in Court, unfortunately causing many delays. This bill was a necessity at this time... It will be a game-changer in terms of sports promotion and sports development," Rohit Rajpal said.

For over a decade, efforts to establish such a robust law have been ongoing, dating back to 2011. Despite various attempts and drafts, a bill of this vision and scale had never reached Parliament--let alone won approval--until now.

The National Sports Governance Bill paves the way for a new standard of transparency, accountability, and ethical management in sports. The legislation sets clear expectations for National Sports Federations and the Indian Olympic Association, ensuring mechanisms for fair elections, financial openness, and inclusive representation.

Significantly, it mandates athlete commissions, a strong voice for players in governing bodies, and at least thirty per cent women's representation to promote gender equality in sports administration. With robust structures to safeguard athlete welfare--particularly for women and minors--and strict anti-doping and safe sport regulations, the bill puts the needs and rights of athletes at the heart of Indian sports.

Also, the Bill's alignment with the Olympic and Paralympic Charters shows India's determination not just to compete--but to lead--on the global sports map, as the nation sets its sights on hosting the 2036 Olympic Games and achieving developed-nation status by 2047.

By enshrining best practices in law, the Bill eliminates ambiguity and offers a unified structure where transparent administration, gender equality, and swift conflict resolution are the norm, not the exception. (ANI)

