Pune, Mar 19 (PTI) Savitribai Phule Pune University beat former champions Sambalpur University 3-0 in a one-sided final to clinch the All India Inter-University hockey tournament for the first time here on Saturday.

Taleb Shah struck twice (2nd and 60th minutes) while Prajwal Moharkar sounded the board once to win the Inter-Zonal final.

With his brace, Shah finished with 11 goals to be adjudged 'Player of the Tournament', while Dilip S A was named the 'Best Goalkeeper'.

Pune University also became the second team from West Zone to win the title after Jawaharlal Nehru PG College, Bhopal (2013).

In the third-place playoff, VBSP University Jaunpur overcame a stiff challenge from Lovely Professional University, Phagwara 4-2.

