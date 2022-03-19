Arsenal will travel to take on Aston Villa in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham on March 19, 2022 (Sunday) as both teams aim to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, fans searching for Aston Villa vs Arsenal, EPL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Arsenal 0–2 Liverpool, PL 2021–22 Video Highlights: Reds Reduce Gap on Premier League Points Table With Away Victory Over Gunners.

Arsenal's five-game winning run in the Premier League was brought to an end last time around as Mikel Arteta's team went down 2-0 to Liverpool. However, the Gunners will be hoping for a win to preserve their advantage in the top four race. Meanwhile, Aston Villa have been a bit inconsistent under Steven Gerrard but have the ability to cause an upset.

When is Aston Villa vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham. The game will be held on March 19, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 06;00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Aston Villa vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Arsenal match.

