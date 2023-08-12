Mohali, Aug 12 (PTI) Punjab FC on Saturday announced the signing of French midfielder Madih Talal for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The 25-year-old midfielder joins the Indian side after helping his former club AE Kifisia FC earn promotion to the Greece Super League for the first time in the club's history.

Speaking about the signing, Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, "Talal brings in plenty of dynamism in our midfield and will massively help the team with his attacking prowess."

The Paris-born midfielder started his career with Angers SCO Reserves team in France and then moved to Amiens SC before joining Entente SSG for the 2018-19 season where he scored nine goals.

He then went on to play for Las Rozas CF in Spain, Red Star FC and US Avranches in France before joining AE Kifisia FC in Greece.

Talal becomes the fourth foreigner in Punjab FC's roster and will be a key member of the team for the season ahead.

