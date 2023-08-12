Mohun Bagan Giant will cross swords with East Bengal in the Group A encounter of the 132nd edition of the Durand Cup on Saturday, August 12 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Mohun Bagan have been phenomenal in the Durand Cup 2023 thus far and won their previous two games in a convincing fashion. Courtesy of the wins, the Mariners have made it to the next round. As they look to head into the game against rivals, they would look to bring their A-game into play and continue on the winning momentum. Durand Cup 2023: Mohammedan Sporting Register 2-1 Win Over Indian Navy Football Team

East Bengal on the other hand, are entering the contest, having played a 2-2 draw against Bangladesh Army. Due to the draw, East Bengal have only a point in their kitty and are yet to confirm their berth in the knockouts. This is a crucial game for the Bengal side and they would look to put up a complete performance against the Mariners in the Kolkata derby. Manager Carles Cuadrat would expect the veteran players to fire in the high-voltage encounter.

When is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2023 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Mohun Bagan Giant will take the stage alongside East Bengal in the Group A encounter of the Durand Cup 2023 on Saturday, August 12 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The match is scheduled to kick-start at 4:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2023 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Durand Cup 2023 in India and therefore, the match will be telecasted live on the Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD channels. Hence, fans can enjoy the Kolkata derby on their TV sets. Durand Cup 2023: Odisha FC Beat Rajasthan United 2-1, Keep Quarterfinal Hopes Alive

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2023 Football Match?

Given Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Durand Cup 2023, the live streaming of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal clash will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Both teams have many top-quality players are fans are likely to witness some heart-throbbing action.

