Jakarta [Indonesia], January 20 (ANI): Top shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will spearhead the Indian challenge at the Indonesia Masters 2025 badminton tournament, set to begin in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The two-time Olympic medallist, PV Sindhu, ranked 16th in the women's singles world badminton rankings, will face world No. 32 Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam in her campaign opener.

Aakarshi Kashyap, Anupama Upadhyaya and Rakshitha Ramraj are also in the women's singles draw at the Indonesia Open.

World No. 12 Lakshya Sen, who surprisingly got eliminated in the first round of the Malaysia and India Open earlier this month, will face Japan's Takuma Obayashi in his round of 32 fixture.

Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George will also be a part of India's charge in men's singles at the Indonesia Masters 2025. In the men's doubles event, star duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be India's only challenge.

The Indian badminton players, who won the Indonesia Open Super 1000 back in 2023, recently made it to the semi-finals of the Malaysia and India Open but fell short of the title. Chirag and Satwik are currently ranked ninth in the men's doubles world badminton rankings.

India's sole representative in the women's doubles category at Indonesia Masters 2025 is Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto. The Indian women's duo will face Thailand's Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn-Sukitta Suwachai in the first round.

Tanisha Crasto is also a part of the mixed doubles category and will appear on the court with Dhruv Kapila. They will face Indonesia's Adnan Maulana and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil.

India squad for Indonesia Masters 2025 badminton:

Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, Kidambi Srikanth (Q), Ayush Shetty (Q)

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty

Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Rakshitha Ramraj, Anupama Upadhyaya, Isharani Baruah (Q), Tanya Hemnath (Q)

Women's doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto

Mixed doubles: Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila, Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Gadde. (ANI)

