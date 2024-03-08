Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7 (ANI): Kolkata Thunderbolts finished their campaign in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League, with a comprehensive 15-12, 16-14, 15-11 win over the Mumbai Meteors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. Prabagaran was named the Player of the Match.

The match saw Prabagaran blocking well for Kolkata. But Shubham's super serve turned the momentum in favour of Mumbai and Saurabh Maan came alive in defence.

Also Read | ISPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Indian Street Premier League T10 Tournament.

Prabagaran started firing from Zone 4 and helped the Thunderbolts maintain balance. Vinit Kumar helped the Thunderbolts get the Super Point and take the lead.

Aditya Rana's blocks helped Mumbai, as he began blocking Vinit's attempts. Amit Gulia provided aerial attacks and Mumbai saw an opening to get back. Rakesh's all-round showing helped the Thunderbolts close the opening, and Mumbai found themselves on the backfoot, a release said.

Also Read | New Zealand vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of NZ vs AUS Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Ashwal Rai's attacks helped the Thunderbolts seal another super point, and a tactical review call helped Kolkata take control of the game.

Prabagaran's spikes kept pushing the Thunderbolts while unforced errors hurt Mumbai. Amit's incessant attacks brought Mumbai some respite. But Prabagaran and Rakesh kept troubling Mumbai's defence.

Vinit won his side another Super Point, increasing pressure on the Meteors, and Arjun Nath-led three-man block helped the Thunderbolts seal the win in style. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)