Sports News | Qualifier Alejandro Tabilo Beats Taro Daniel to Win Auckland Classic

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Alejandro Tabilo capped the most extraordinary week of his career Saturday when he emerged from qualifying to beat Taro Daniel 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the ATP Auckland Classic, claiming the first title of his career.

Agency News PTI| Jan 13, 2024 01:58 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Qualifier Alejandro Tabilo Beats Taro Daniel to Win Auckland Classic

Auckland (New Zealand), Jan 13 (AP) Alejandro Tabilo capped the most extraordinary week of his career Saturday when he emerged from qualifying to beat Taro Daniel 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the ATP Auckland Classic, claiming the first title of his career.

Tabilo came through two rounds of qualifying and three rounds of the main draw. He avoided second-seeded Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals when Norrie withdrew with a wrist injury and beat sixth-seeded Arthur Fils in the semifinals to reach his second ATP Tour final.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs Afghanistan: Check Predicted Indian 11 As Virat Kohli Returns for Cricket Match in Indore.

The 26-year-old then dominated the final, serving 10 aces and keeping Daniel constantly on the defensive with his powerful left-hand forehands.

“It honestly feels surreal,” Tabilo said. “I feel happy and very emotional. Even my coach (Guillermo Gomez) didn't have a visa and we applied for the quarterfinals. We got it yesterday and he came from Melbourne because he was waiting for me in Australia. So crazy, crazy.”

Also Read | Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Japanese-American Daniel also had an outstanding week as he made his way to a final between unseeded players.

Daniel had only bad memories of the Auckland tournament after being beaten last year in the final round of qualifying in a tournament plagued by rain. His reluctant decision to return this year paid off when he beat top-seeded Ben Shelton in the semifinals to reach his second career final after Istanbul in 2018.

But on Saturday, he came up against a player on a roll, hardened by his many matches in Auckland. He fought hard to keep in the match but Ta-during-the-harvest-festival-of-punjab-5666617.html" title="Lohri 2024: How is Dulla Bhatti Related to Lohri Festivities? Know the Significance of Reciting His Songs During the Harvest Festival of Punjab">Lohri 2024: How is Dulla Bhatti Related to Lohri Festivities? Know the Significance of Reciting His Songs During the Harvest Festival of Punjab

  • Lohri 2024 Celebration Dos and Don'ts: From Bonfire Festivities to Preparing Rewari and Gajak, Celebrate the Day in the Most Special Way
  • Videos
    Lohri 2024 Messages In Punjabi: Quotes, Wishes And Images To Share Festive Greetings With Loved Ones Lohri 2024 Messages In Punjabi: Quotes, Wishes And Images To Share Festive Greetings With Loved Ones
    • Close
    Search

    Sports News | Qualifier Alejandro Tabilo Beats Taro Daniel to Win Auckland Classic

    Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Alejandro Tabilo capped the most extraordinary week of his career Saturday when he emerged from qualifying to beat Taro Daniel 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the ATP Auckland Classic, claiming the first title of his career.

    Agency News PTI| Jan 13, 2024 01:58 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Sports News | Qualifier Alejandro Tabilo Beats Taro Daniel to Win Auckland Classic

    Auckland (New Zealand), Jan 13 (AP) Alejandro Tabilo capped the most extraordinary week of his career Saturday when he emerged from qualifying to beat Taro Daniel 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the ATP Auckland Classic, claiming the first title of his career.

    Tabilo came through two rounds of qualifying and three rounds of the main draw. He avoided second-seeded Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals when Norrie withdrew with a wrist injury and beat sixth-seeded Arthur Fils in the semifinals to reach his second ATP Tour final.

    Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs Afghanistan: Check Predicted Indian 11 As Virat Kohli Returns for Cricket Match in Indore.

    The 26-year-old then dominated the final, serving 10 aces and keeping Daniel constantly on the defensive with his powerful left-hand forehands.

    “It honestly feels surreal,” Tabilo said. “I feel happy and very emotional. Even my coach (Guillermo Gomez) didn't have a visa and we applied for the quarterfinals. We got it yesterday and he came from Melbourne because he was waiting for me in Australia. So crazy, crazy.”

    Also Read | Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

    Japanese-American Daniel also had an outstanding week as he made his way to a final between unseeded players.

    Daniel had only bad memories of the Auckland tournament after being beaten last year in the final round of qualifying in a tournament plagued by rain. His reluctant decision to return this year paid off when he beat top-seeded Ben Shelton in the semifinals to reach his second career final after Istanbul in 2018.

    But on Saturday, he came up against a player on a roll, hardened by his many matches in Auckland. He fought hard to keep in the match but Tabilo always was on top, breaking Daniel's serve in the sixth and eighth games of the first set and the 12th game of the second.

    It ended a tough run for the 82nd-ranked Tabilo.

    “Last year was tough, even two years ago we made the finals of Cordoba and from there we were going up,” he said. “Then, we had a little stress fracture in my arm and we had to stop that year and I had to work back up.

    “There were a lot of injuries last year also and now with the whole team, with the recovery, with the food, with my family and my girlfriend also supporting me...it's been a crazy ride.”

    Both players now move on to the Australian Open where Daniel will play Chris Eubanks in the first round and Tabilo will play American qualifier Aleksandar Kovacevic. (AP)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Dhruv Jurel
    50K+ searches
    Saindhav Movie Review
    20K+ searches
    Bhuvneshwar Kumar
    10K+ searches
    HCL Technologies Q3 results
    10K+ searches
    Lift
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Dhruv Jurel
    50K+ searches
    Saindhav Movie Review
    20K+ searches
    Bhuvneshwar Kumar
    10K+ searches
    HCL Technologies Q3 results
    10K+ searches
    Lift
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot