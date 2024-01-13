Sports News | Qualifier Alejandro Tabilo Beats Taro Daniel to Win Auckland Classic

Auckland (New Zealand), Jan 13 (AP) Alejandro Tabilo capped the most extraordinary week of his career Saturday when he emerged from qualifying to beat Taro Daniel 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the ATP Auckland Classic, claiming the first title of his career.

Tabilo came through two rounds of qualifying and three rounds of the main draw. He avoided second-seeded Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals when Norrie withdrew with a wrist injury and beat sixth-seeded Arthur Fils in the semifinals to reach his second ATP Tour final.

The 26-year-old then dominated the final, serving 10 aces and keeping Daniel constantly on the defensive with his powerful left-hand forehands.

“It honestly feels surreal,” Tabilo said. “I feel happy and very emotional. Even my coach (Guillermo Gomez) didn't have a visa and we applied for the quarterfinals. We got it yesterday and he came from Melbourne because he was waiting for me in Australia. So crazy, crazy.”

Japanese-American Daniel also had an outstanding week as he made his way to a final between unseeded players.

Daniel had only bad memories of the Auckland tournament after being beaten last year in the final round of qualifying in a tournament plagued by rain. His reluctant decision to return this year paid off when he beat top-seeded Ben Shelton in the semifinals to reach his second career final after Istanbul in 2018.

But on Saturday, he came up against a player on a roll, hardened by his many matches in Auckland. He fought hard to keep in the match but Ta