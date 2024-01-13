On a high after winning the 1st T20I, team India would now look to seal the series when they take on Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three-match series. The Men in Blue did find themselves in positions of bother on a few occasions in the series opener played in chilly Mohali weather but the young brigade managed to take the side home easily in the end. Come the 2nd T20I, India will witness the return of Virat Kohli to the side. Just like Rohit, Kohli too did not feature for India in a single T20I match since the 2022 World Cup in Australia where the Men in Blue were handed a semifinal exit by eventual champions England. His return would undoubtedly solidify India's batting and it will be interesting to see at what position he bats. Virat Kohli Leaves for Indore To Join Team India Ahead of IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024 (Watch Video)

It is, however, highly unlikely that there would be too much tinkering in the batting order with Kohli's return. The star batter, who has been one of India's best performers in ICC T20 World Cups, did not play in the 1st T20I as he was not with the squad owing to personal reasons. With him coming back, here's how India can line up against Afghanistan at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Top-Order: Theories are going around that Kohli might open with skipper Rohit Sharma but that does not look likely to happen. Instead, Yashasvi Jaiswal, if fit, will replace Shubman Gill as Rohit's opening partner. Kohli will bat at number three, which is his preferred position in limited-overs' cricket for India. Rahmanullah Gurbaz Teases Sleeping Rinku Singh on Flight, KKR Teammates Engage in Friendly Moment Ahead of IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

Middle-Order/Lowe Middle-Order: With Kohli returning, Tilak Varma is looking likely to miss out. He did have a decent outing in Mohali but that would not be enough for him to hold onto a spot in the playing XI. Shivam Dube at four did a fine job and will continue that same way. Jitesh Sharma, the wicketkeeper will come in next with Rinku Singh the finisher.

Bowlers: India had opted for a spin-heavy attack in Mohali, playing Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and also Washington Sundar. All three are likely to retain their spots in India's playing XI. In case Bishnoi misses out, India also can include Avesh Khan as support to Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar.

India's Likely XI for 2nd T20I vs Afghanistan

Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan/Ravi Bishnoi

