Chelsea will be looking for a hat-trick of wins in the English Premier League when they host London rivals Fulham in the league. The Blues are 10th in the points table with half the season over, leaving Mauricio Pochettino with a mountain to climb in terms of Champions League qualification. The team has done well in the cup games so far, on course for a Carabao Cup final while also being alive in the FA Cup. Injuries have been a problem for them but the presence of several big names means, the team has not lived up to expectations so far. Fulham defeated Arsenal in their last game to end a three-game losing streak and will be hoping to do well against another city rival. Chelsea versus Fulham will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 6:00 pm IST. Bayern Munich Signs England Defender Eric Dier From Tottenham Hotspur on Loan To Join Up With Harry Kane.

Christopher Nkunku is out again due to a hip problem, only having got to the first team after a lengthy knee injury. He joins Robert Sanchez, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Trevoh Chalobah, and Romeo Lavia on the sidelines. Armando Broja will lead the attack with Cole Plamer as the playmaker. Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk occupy the slot on the two wings.

Tim Ream and Adama Traore are out injured while the likes of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Fode Ballo-Toure are away with their national teams and will not be available for Fulham. Raul Jimnez leads the attack for the away team while former Manchester United man Andreas Pereira will look to pull the strings in midfield. Joao Palhinha may not be looking for a move away from the club in January, giving the team the much-needed quality in the middle. Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Says at Best 'Only Has a Year To Live'.

When is Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea will face Fulham in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, January 13. The Chelsea vs Fulham match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London and it will start at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Fulham match on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels. For Chelsea vs Fulham live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Fulham football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It will be a cagey game with few chances and might very well end in a 1-1 draw.

