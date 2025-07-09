Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 9 (ANI): Indian chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa on Wednesday lauded the Chola Chess initiative, highlighting its free-of-cost facilities and also pointed out the growing popularity of the game.

The 19-year-old was speaking to ANI at the inauguration of the Chola Chess facility in Chennai, the initiative being a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance in association with Chess Gurukul, and aims to identify young chess talent across India.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I myself have attended a Chola Chess camp three months ago. There are regular camps every month, and we go to train with grandmasters. There are so many facilities here that you can play blitz. It is all free of cost. It is an ecosystem where you feel chess everywhere. It is a great initiative, and I am happy to be at the inauguration event. Thirty-six camps have happened, and many more to come."

He also said that chess is gaining popularity and "young kids are getting inspired to play chess".

"The key is to have fun with the game... I take every tournament as it comes, and for me right now, my focus will be on the next tournament, which is a freestyle competition," he added. Notably, India has been doing really well at the international level in chess as of late.

D. Gukesh, the reigning World Champion and recipient of the AwaMajor Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna rd, secured a third-place position in the Norway Chess tournament, which concluded early in June. One of his standout moments during the competition was a win over world number one Magnus Carlsen, which was his first classical game win over him. Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi also finished fifth.

Also, Aravindh Chithambaram clinched first place in the Stepan Avagyan Memorial Chess Tournament, and R Praggnanandhaa secured second place in the same tournament. The tournament was held from May 28 to June 6. (ANI)

