Durban [South Africa], February 15 (ANI): Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje headline the list of players that have checked into the Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge bio-secure environment (BSE) in Durban ahead of the competition kick-off on Friday.

The pair are amongst a host of other South Africa stars - others include David Miller, Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj and Heinrich Klaasen - that will compete in the strong domestic 20-over campaign that runs from 19-28 February at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium.

Rabada reported for duty together with most of the other players, barring those who participated in the three-match Twenty20 International series against Pakistan, on Sunday.

The Proteas speedster, who returned from the subcontinent at the conclusion of a two-match Test series last week, will feature for a strong Imperial Lions outfit. Wandile Gwavu's team will be captained by Temba Bavuma and also includes other household names like Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks and Lutho Sipamla.

The Lions shared the Momentum One-Day Cup title - the final of which was abandoned due to rain - with the Hollywoodbets Dolphins, a side that will be led by Maharaj and also includes big names such as Miller and Andile Phehlukwayo.

Klaasen, who captained South Africa's T20 squad against Pakistan, will be in charge of an impressive-looking Momentum Multiply Titans squad that boasts the likes of Markram, Ngidi, Shamsi, Morris and Simon Harmer, the latter pair signed especially for the T20 competition.

Nortje, meanwhile, will turn out for a Warriors side that has one of the country's most promising fast-bowling stock in Glenton Stuurman, Marco Jansen and Stefan Tait.

The Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras have a new captain in Tony de Zorzi, with Proteas such as Janneman Malan and Kyle Verreynne also part of their squad.

The VKB Knights will be captained by Pite van Biljon and will have the fit-again Gerald Coetzee amongst their ranks, together with new Protea Jacques Snyman and the ageless Farhaan Behardien.

"Cricket South Africa is extremely excited ahead of our T20 Challenge," CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, said. "We are not just excited because the competition is upon us, but because of the quality of players that have assembled for this competition.

"For that I would like to commend the franchises for putting together such formidable groups of players. With the calibre of players that will be in Durban over the next two weeks, we can safely say that this will be much more than a domestic competition," he added.

CSA T20 Challenge Squads:

Imperial Lions: Temba Bavuma (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Eldred Hawken, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Aaron Phangiso, Ruan Haanbroek.

Hollywoodbets Dolphins: Keshav Maharaj (capt), Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Kerwin Mungroo, Robbie Frylinck, Keegan Petersen, Grant Roelofsen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Daryn Dupavillon, Mangaliso Mosehle, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Eathan Bosch, Ottneil Baartman.

Momentum Multiply Titans: Heinrich Klaasen (capt), Theunis de Bruyn, Grant Thomson, Henry Davids, Chris Morris, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Junior Dala, Okuhle Cele, Simon Harmer, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gregory Mahlokwana, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams.

Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras: Tony de Zorzi (capt), Calvin Savage, Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Hlomla Hanabe, Imraan Manack, Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku, Siyabonga Mahima, Tshepo Moreki, Ziyaad Abrahams, Zubayr Hamza.

VKB Knights: Pite van Biljon (capt), Mbulelo Budaza, Jacques Snyman, Andries Gouws, Gerald Coetzee, Patrick Kruger, Shaun von Berg, Grant Mokoena, Farhaan Berhardien, Alfred Mothoa, Ferisco Adams, Wandile Makwetu, Raynard van Tonder, Matthew Kleinveldt, Jonathan Vandiar, Migael Pretorius.

Warriors: Sinethemba Qeshile (capt), Gihahn Cloete, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Nqoepe, Marco Marais, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Anrich Nortje, Tshepo Ntuli, Mthiwekaya Nabe, Stefan Tait, Lizo Makosi, Triston Stubbs, Jade de Klerk. (ANI)

