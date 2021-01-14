New Delhi, January 14: Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat and fellow Tokyo Olympics quota holder Chinky Yadav repeated a 1-2 in the women's 25m pistol event at the ongoing national shooting trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range here on Thursday.

Maharashtra's Rahi shot 38 out of 50 in the finals, bettering her 36 shot a day earlier, to win the T2 trials on Thursday. She had two perfect 5's and five series of 4's.

Chinky also bettered her finals score of 34 that she shot on Wednesday, scoring 37, while Annu Raj Singh was third with 29. Manu Bhaker, who had had topped qualifying with a score of 590, came fourth with 25.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)