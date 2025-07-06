Birmingham, Jul 6 (PTI) The start of the fifth and final day's play in the second Test between India and England was on Sunday delayed due to persistent rain here.

India, who set England a mammoth target of 608 runs, have the game in complete grasp with the hosts left reeling at 72 for three at the close of play on Saturday.

Also Read | ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025: Zimbabwe Opener Prince Masvaure Misses Second Match Against South Africa Due to Respiratory Tract Infection.

India need seven wickets to win while England, who haven't shown any qualms in going for targets in fourth innings of Tests, need an inspired approach with the bat as they require another 536 runs to win.

Akash Deep took two wickets and Mohammed Siraj claimed one in the fourth innings to give India the breakthroughs on day four.

Also Read | India vs England Weather Updates of 2nd Test 2025 Day 5: Rain Gets Heavy at Edgbaston.

At the crease are England vice-captain Ollie Pope (24) and Harry Brook (15).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)