New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) regular skipper Rajat Patidar was fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during the 65th encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar was fined Rs 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser, as per the IPL Media Advisory.

SRH captain Pat Cumuns was also fined in the same game for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowlers Pat Cummins and Nitish Reddy shine as Hyderabad post a commanding victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 42 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), on Friday at Lucknow.RCB were bowled out for 189.

After this defeat, RCB is placed third in the IPL points table, with 17 points, eight wins, four defeats, and a no-result match.

On the other hand, SRH is placed eighth with five wins and seven defeats in 13 matches; they have 10 points.

With the play-off race heating up, the defeat may serve as a timely reminder fo r the Bengaluru franchise to tighten their combinations and bring their top-order firepower in sync with a more consistent middle-order performance. (ANI).

