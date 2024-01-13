Ahmedabad, Jan 13 (PTI) Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal played a captain's knock of 109, as his side took a 64-run lead on Day 2 of their Group C Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat here on Saturday.

After bundling out Gujarat for 263 on the opening day, Karnataka are 328 for five, with Manish Pandey unbeaten on 50 and Sujay Sateri on 24. The two have already stitched together a 60-run stand.

Karnataka openers Ravikumar Samarth (60) and Mayank (109) sewed together a 172-run partnership to get their side off to a great start on Saturday.

Mayank brought up his 16th first-class century off 124 deliveries, including 17 fours and a six.

Both the openers were unlucky to get dismissed on 172. However, Devdutt Padikkal (42) and Nikin Jose (22) added 65 more runs before both were dismissed on 238.

For Gujarat, Chintan Gaja grabbed two wickets.

In another Group C match in Porvorim, centuries from Suyash Prabhudessai (197) and Deepraj Gaonkar (115 not out) propelled Goa to a massive 618 for seven against Chandigarh.

Goa resumed the day at 267 for three, with Prabhudessai and Darshan Misal (46) adding 104 for the fourth wicket.

Brief scores:

In Ahmedabad: Gujarat 264 in 88 overs (Kshitij Patel 95, Umang Kumar 72; Vasuki Koushik 4/49). Karnataka 328/5 in 90 overs (Ravikumar Samarth 60, Mayank Agarwal 109, Manish Pandey 56; Chintan Gaja 2/43).

In Porvorim: Goa 618/7 in 160 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 197, Krishnamurthy Siddharth 77, Deepraj Gaonkar 115 not out, Arjun Tendulkar 80; Jagjit Singh 2/79). Chandigarh 73-1 (Arslan Khan 41; Mohit Redkar 1/18) by 545 runs.

In Chandigarh: Railways 343/9 (Pratham Singh 60, Mohammad Saif 50, Upendra Yadav 58, Sahab Yuvraj 68; Siddarth Kaul 3/80). Punjab.

In Agartala: Tamil Nadu 122/1 (Vijay Shankar 50 batting; Manisankar Murasingh 1/11) vs Tripura.

