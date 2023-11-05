Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], November 5(ANI): Wishes are pouring in for Virat Kohli after the talisman equalled legend Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 One Day International centuries.

Star Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan and Indian Olympian fencer CA Bhavani Devi wished Virat Kohli.

"49th odi ton just like a WoW . Congratulations @imVkohli," posted Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Congratulations to one of cricket's finest @imVkohli on achieving 49 ODI centuries on his 35th birthday. Lucky to have a legend like him on our side, " posted Olympian fencer C A Bhavani Devi on X.

The brilliant hundred from Kohli saw him join Sachin Tendulkar at the top of the list of most tons in One Day International cricket.

Virat Kohli reached this landmark in the 49th over of the India innings. The right-handed batter hit 10 fours on the way to his ton.

Kohli started off the innings in his characteristic free-flowing manner, going for his shots and taking on the loose balls from South Africa pacers. However, he slowed down the tempo after the South African spinners came on.

Kohli has already scored a ton in this Cricket World Cup. This came against Bangladesh in Pune when he scored an unbeaten 103 off 97 balls which took India to a seven-wicket win and won him the Player of the Match award.

He came very close to another one in Dharamsala against New Zealand but fell five runs short then. Then he scored a brilliant 88 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai but fell before he could clear the line.

It didn't take long for him, though, to equal the landmark, achieving the feat on Sunday at the Eden Gardens.

The list of top century-makers in ODI cricket has three Indians at the top with Rohit Sharma (31) coming behind Tendulkar and Kohli. Nine players have recorded more than 25 hundreds in the format in men's cricket. (ANI)

