San Francisco [US], March 13 (ANI): The second season of the Major League Cricket is set to be held in July this year in the US. Superstars Rashid Khan (MI New York), Faf du Plessis (Texas Super Kings), Marco Jansen (Washington Freedom), Quinton de Kock (Seattle Orcas), Haris Rauf (San Francisco Unicorns) and Sunil Narine (LA Knight Riders) are all set to return for an exciting second season.

MLC's debut season brought world-class domestic T20 action to the United States for the first time with most of the matches played in front of sold-out crowds in Texas and North Carolina, a release said.

It said some of the world's best cricketers competed alongside the nation's top domestic talent across 19 matches. MI New York claimed the inaugural championship crown, defeating the Seattle Orcas in the championship final on July 30 at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium.

Major League Cricket will return for its second season this summer, kicking- off on July 4 and again bringing the world's best cricketers to the United States for multiple weeks of high-adrenaline T20 cricket action, the release said.

The 2024 MLC season will include matches returning to Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, TX and at additional venues to be named later. (ANI)

