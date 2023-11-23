New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan is set to miss on-field action for Adelaide Strikers as he withdrew from the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) due to a back injury that requires a "minor operation".

The BBL franchise released an official statement to announce the spinner's absence from the team which read, "Rashid Khan has withdrawn from the upcoming KFC BBL|13 due to a back injury which requires a minor operation."

Adelaide Strikers General Manager, Cricket Tim Nielsen talked about the impact of losing the Afghanistan star and said, "Rashid is a beloved member of the Strikers and a fan favourite who has been with us for seven years, so he will be extremely missed this summer," Nielsen said. "Rashid loves Adelaide and the Strikers, and we know how much he loves playing in the BBL, and we support him as he has treatment for this injury to ensure his long-term involvement in the game. Our list management and coaching staff will now look at our options for replacing Rashid for the upcoming season and a replacement player will be announced in due course," Nielsen added.

Rashid's replacement hasn't been announced yet but Strikers will maintain retention rights for Rashid for the upcoming BBL seasons.

The mystery spinner has left his impression on the BBL since making his debut in December 2017. He has 98 scalps to his name in 69 matches at an average of 17.51 and an economy of 6.44.

Overall in the T20I, Rashid has picked up 130 wickets in 82 appearances at an average of 14.8 and an economy of 6.16. (ANI)

