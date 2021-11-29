Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) Bengal pacer Ravikumar and Saurashtra's Aum Kanabar were on Monday named as replacements in the India B squad after an injury to Vasu Vats for the ongoing Under-19 Triangular Series here.

"India B fast bowler Vasu Vats suffered an injury and has been ruled out of the tournament. He will now head to the NCA for further management of his injury," the BCCI said in a statement.

The all India junior selection committee also picked Rishit Reddy of Hyderabad for the India A U-19 squad.

The triangular series, organised in the build-up to next year's U-19 World Cup in the West Indies, also involves Bangladesh as the third team.

The summit clash is slated for December 7.

Squads:

India U-19 A: SK Rasheed (Captain), Yash Dhull (VC), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana, S Rohilla (WK), Raj Angad Bawa, Garv Sangwan, RS Hangargekar, Manav Parakh, Vivek Kumar, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Nishant Sindhu, Aryan Dalal and Rishit Reddy. India U-19 B: Aneeshwar Gautam (Captain), PM Singh Rathore (VC), Mohammad Faiz, R Vimal Kumar, Ansh Gosai, Uday Saharan, KS Tambe, Aaradhya Yadav (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aayush Singh Thakur, Shaswat Dangwal, Shashank M, Vicky Ostwal, Shoun Roger, Ravikumar and Aum Kanabar.

