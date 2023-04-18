Hilton Head Island [US], April 18 (ANI): The 2021 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick carded his best round on the PGA TOUR with a 63 in the third round of the RBC Heritage to take a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay through three rounds.

Fitzpatrick had six birdies and he also had an eagle which he holed out from 149 yards away on the par-4 third hole. His total was at 14-under 199 and is looking for only his second PGA Tour win.

Cantlay, who lost in a playoff to Jordan Spieth a year ago, shot 66 to move to 13 under. Spieth was also again in the fray one stroke behind after a 66.

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and second-round leader Jimmy Walker were among five players tied at 11 under. Scheffler shot 69 and Walker 72.

Walker, who opened 65-65, reached 14 under and was tied with Fitzpatrick before blowing up with three bogeys on the back nine and falling back. Walker missed a par putt inside 2 feet on the 11th to fall out of first. He also bogeyed 14 and 15.

The 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm gave spectators who've celebrated his second major victory all week something to scream about at Harbour Town when he opened with three straight birdies and closed within three strokes of the lead.

But the feel-good, Rahm storyline fell apart on the par-3 fourth when his tee shot stopped on a wood facing short of the water. He followed with a one-handed, backhand shot that stopped 65 feet from the cup and needed three putts for a double-bogey.

The world's No. 1 player finished at 8-under after a 69. After this week he takes a rest and returns to defend his Mexico Championship title.

Fitzpatrick has struggled much of the year, missing four cuts in his last seven events before arriving at Augusta National last week. That's where he finished tied for tenth. (ANI)

