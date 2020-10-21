Abu Dhabi, Oct 21 (PTI) Pacer Mohammed Siraj took three wickets upfront as Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to a below par 84 for eight in an IPL match, here on Wednesday.

Skipper Eoin Morgan's knock of 30 was the best batting effort in KKR innings.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 84 for 8 in 20 overs. (Eoin Morgan 30; M Siraj 3/8, Y Chahal 2/15).

