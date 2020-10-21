Abu Dhabi, October 21: Pacer Mohammed Siraj took three wickets upfront as Royal Challengers Bangalore hammered Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in an IPL match, here on Wednesday. Skipper Eoin Morgan's knock of 30 was the best batting effort in KKR innings. Also Read | Novak Djokovic Not to Play at Paris Masters, Says 'Want to Go Down in History As World Number One With Most Weeks at Top'.

Devdutt Padikkal top scored for RCB in their chase with his 17-ball 25.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 84 for 8 in 20 overs. (Eoin Morgan 30; M Siraj 3/8, Y Chahal 2/15). Royal Challengers Bangalore: 85 for 2 in 13.3 in overs (D Padikkal 25, Gurkeerat Singh 21 not out, V Kohli 18 not out; L Ferguson 1/17).

