Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 4 (ANI): After 18 years of waiting, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 runs in a nail-biting final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday night.

The long-awaited victory ended the team's title drought and triggered nationwide celebrations. Leaders from different political parties and states took to social media to praise RCB's achievement and the team's resilience throughout the 2025 season.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on his official X handle,

"The King finally has the one missing trophy in his cabinet now!

Congratulations to @RCBTweets on a stupendous victory at the IPL Final.

Guwahati was a proud host to 2 scintillating matches this season, and we look forward to next year."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also applauded the team's effort and extended a special note to Virat Kohli on X,

"Well done, @RCBTweets! A thrilling end to a season full of surprises.

@imVkohli, you have carried this dream for years and tonight, the crown truly suits you. King Kohli

Expecting a strong comeback from @ChennaiIPL next season."

Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel of India, H.D. Kumaraswamy, hailed RCB's victory and Kohli's enduring spirit on X.

"Congratulations @RCBTweets on a historic win

Special salute to @imVkohli, your passion, resilience & leadership continue to inspire millions.

This victory is for every loyal fan who stood by RCB through every season. Proud moment for Karnataka!"

Jharkhand Chief Minister shared a brief yet enthusiastic message on X,

"Superb RCB

great RCB

@RCBTweets"

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote a heartfelt tribute to RCB's incredible comeback story on X,

"Heartiest congratulations to the @RCBTweets on a spectacular victory and an inspiring journey in IPL 2025.Your resilience, unity, and never-give-up spirit have defined a comeback story that will inspire fans for years.

Wishing RCB the very best as you move forward. May this momentum and fighting spirit propel you to even greater heights. Odisha joins your legion of fans in celebrating this unforgettable achievement."

Member of Lok Sabha Tejasvi Surya lauded RCB's nerves of steel and underlined Kohli's symbolic role in the win on X.

"An unforgettable moment.

RCB didn't just win a trophy tonight. They gave a city its dream.

A massive shoutout to the bowling unit for that sensational performance under pressure, and to the entire team for its nerves of steel.

Bengaluru will remember this night forever.

From Chinnaswamy to every street in the city -- the celebration has just begun.

And fittingly, in Season 18, it's No. 18 - @imVkohli - who finally brings the cup home.

Congrats @RCBTweets!"

Adding a touch of humour to the celebrations, the Delhi Police joined the festivities with a witty meme on X.

"Virat jeet ke liye,

patience zaroori hai!"

Virat Kohli led from the front, and with a spirited team effort, Bengaluru's dream finally turned into reality. (ANI)

