Bengaluru, Apr 2 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

RCB brought in Reece Topley for Alzarri Joseph, while LSG decided to play Yash Thakur in place of Mohsin Khan, who has a back spasm.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav.

