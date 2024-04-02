The IPL 2024 has already picked up pace just a week into the competition. Teams are already drifting in the points table and clashing hard for important two points. In the next match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to host Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB had a gut-wrenching loss against KKR in their last match at home where they were completely muscled by the power packed performance of Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer. They have now only one win after playing three matches and they have to make use of their home conditions. Meanwhile, LSG came back strongly in their last match against PBKS after loss against RR and are the more confident side. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Nicholas Pooran and Other Cricketers to Look For During RCB vs LSG Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB's bowling is yet to turn up in the tournament. They picked some risky options in the auction ahead of the competition and they have been mostly hit or miss. Yash Dayal had a good start to the tournament but looked at his worst in the KKR game, it was topped by the poor performance of Alzarri Jospeh who looked clueless on how to stop the leakage of runs. RCB are short on their spinner depth and Mohammed Siraj is yet to gather momentum. The only bright spot has been Vyshak Vijay Kumar, who has shown how to adapt to the surface. Meanwhile, batting faces a big challenge with Cameron Green's batting number, Rajat Patidar's form and Mahipal Lomror's usage as imapct sub. IPL 2024: Stuart Broad Excited About ‘Virat Kohli vs Mayank Yadav’ Battle in RCB-LSG Clash.

LSG have unearthed a key weapon for them in the IPL 2024 in the form of pace sensation Mayank Yadav. Mayank debuted for them in the PBKS game and straightaway clocked 155.8 kmph mark and troubled the PBKS batters. He sucked away the momentum of the PBKS batting helping LSG close the game down comfortably. Paired with Naveen-ul-Haq and Mohsin Khan, LSG's bowling attack looks threatening. Krunal Pandya and Manimaran Siddharth are likely to support the seamers. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran is in destructive form with the bat but he will need support from the players around him for a better performance.