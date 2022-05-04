Pune, May 4 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 173 for 8 against Chennai Super Kings in a return-leg IPL match here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, Mahipal Lomror top scored with a 27-ball 42 after Virat Kohli (30) and Faf de Plessis (38) frittered away good starts.

Rajat Patidar (21 off 15 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (26 off 17 balls) chipped in with useful contributions.

For CSK, Maheesh Theekshana (3/27) took three wickets in the 19th over, while a fit-again Mooen Ali (2/28) scalped two wickets and Dwaine Pretorius (1/42) snapped one.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 173 for 8 in 20 overs (Mahipal Lomror 42; Maheesh Theekshana 3/27, Mooen Ali 2/28).

