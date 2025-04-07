Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) Brisk half-centuries by skipper Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a competitive 221 for five against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Monday.

Invited to bat first, Patidar led from the front with a scintillating 64 off 32 balls after star batter Kohli helped himself to a 42-ball 67 at the Wankhede Stadium. Devdutt Padikkal chipped in with a quick-fire 37 in 22 deliveries, as RCB toyed with the MI bowling attack.

Also Read | PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 22.

Coming in to bat in the 15th over, Jitesh Sharma smashed 40 off 19 balls to help RCB end on a blazing note.

The returning Jasprit Bumrah was the best MI bowler as he conceded just 29 runs in his four overs.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Becomes Fifth Batter To Reach 13,000 T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 221/5 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 64, Virat Kohli 67, Devdutt Padikkal 37, Jitesh Sharma 40 not out; Hardik Pandya 2/45).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)