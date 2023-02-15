Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 15 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has roped in tennis legend Sania Mirza as the team's mentor for Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

Be it cricket or tennis, athletes are made of the same grain, fiercely competitive, love their sport and face pressure situations in their game. Sania Mirza has done just that for 20 years across her illustrious career of 6 Grand Slams and 43 Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Titles.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia to Host FIFA Club World Cup 2023.

Her global stature as one of the leading role models for innumerable women prompted the RCB team management to onboard her to motivate and encourage the women's team of RCB as Sania is someone to whom the players can relate to and respond easily in a team environment.

On the appointment of Sania Mirza as mentor, Rajesh V Menon, Head and Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore said in a statement, "We are glad and honoured to welcome Sania Mirza as a mentor of the RCB women's team. She is the perfect role model with her success stemming out of her sheer hard work, passion, and determination, despite many challenges in her playing career. Sania is someone our young generation looks up to and she can motivate, encourage our team as she herself has been an uber-competitive player who understands how to overcome challenges and handle pressure in various situations at the highest level of sports. Her stature and gravitas as well as her attitude will inspire and bring the much-needed panache to transform the team with a Bold Personality."

Also Read | Babar Azam Opens Up on Viral ‘This Too Shall Pass’ Post for Virat Kohli, Says ‘You Try to Back Every Sportsman in Difficult Time’.

In her new role as RCB women's team mentor, Sania Mirza, who has been honoured with Padma Bhushan, Arjuna Award and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, said, "It is a pleasure for me to join the RCB women's team as a mentor. Indian women's cricket has seen a tectonic shift with the Women's Premier League, and I am really looking forward to being a part of this revolutionary pitch. RCB and its brand philosophy perfectly resonates with my vision and outlook as that's how I have approached my playing career and it's also how I see contributing to sports post my retirement. RCB has been a popular team and much-followed team in the IPL over the years. I am immensely happy to see them building a team for the Women's Premier League as it will push the women's sports to new heights in the country, open new doors to women cricketers and help make sports the first career choice for young girls and young parents with a girl child."

The RCB had taken a confident approach in acquiring a team that is a mix of the world's top and most talented 18 players during the WPL auction on Monday in Mumbai.

RCB acquired the services of star India batter Smriti Mandhana and added notable international names to their squad such as Australian duo of all-rounder Ellyse Perry and medium-pacer Megan Schutt, New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine, England's skipper Heather Knight and South African all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk along with India under-19-star Richa Ghosh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Indrani Roy, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Erin Burns, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)