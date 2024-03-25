Bengaluru, Mar 25 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match against the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings here on Monday.

Both the teams have kept an unchanged playing XI for the game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh.

