Dubai [UAE], September 13 : Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Twitter account was restored hours after getting hacked. RCB on Monday confirmed that the side's Twitter account was 'compromised' but the franchise has managed to get the access back.

"Dear 12th Man Army, our Twitter account was compromised a few hours ago and we have now managed to get the access back. We condemn the tweet that the hackers put out and we do not endorse any content from that tweet, which we have now deleted. We regret the inconvenience caused," RCB tweeted.

Check Out RCB's Tweet of Restoring Their Account Back :

Dear 12th Man Army, our Twitter account was compromised a few hours ago and we have now managed to get the access back. We condemn the tweet that the hackers put out and we do not endorse any content from that tweet, which we have now deleted. We regret the inconvenience caused. — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 13, 2021

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj arrived in Dubai on Sunday ahead of the resumption of the IPL 2021. The duo is undergoing six-day mandatory quarantine and then they both will join the team bubble in Dubai. Earlier, ANI had reported that RCB would be arranging a charter flight to get Kohli and Siraj into Dubai on Sunday morning. IPL 2021: Virat Kohli & Mohammed Siraj Join Royal Challengers Bangalore Camp in UAE (See Photos).

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians. Royal Challengers Bangalore Share a Tribute Video for Dale Steyn Post His Retirement.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league. (ANI)

