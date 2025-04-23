Hyderabad, Apr 23 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya said captaincy is sometimes about instincts and innovation rather than just adhering to stereotype roles, following his team's seven-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Wednesday.

The all-rounder came up with yet another bold decision as he asked Deepak Chahar to bowl all his four overs in a single spell. Chahar returned excellent figures of 4-0-12-2 as he, along with New Zealand quick Trent Boult, reduced the Sunrisers to 13 for 4, from where the home side couldn't recover and lost the contest in just 15.4 overs.

This was MI's fourth consecutive victory and pushed the five-time IPL champions to third spot on the table with 10 points. Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma too played his part, smashing his second successive half-century this season.

"Realised that captaincy sometimes is about instincts. Want to see and react and not always pre-plan. In a situation like this where he (Chahar) bowled wonderfully in the powerplay, then why hold his fourth over back?" said Pandya as Chahar went for the SRH jugular and made the biggest impact in the game.

"Good to have a win. Glad the boys are taking the momentum in the right way. I've felt, once everyone starts clicking in this team there will be domination. Deepak, Boult set it up; Rohit, SKY (Suryakumar) finished it. Overall, a wonderful win," added the captain.

He, however, cautioned the team to not become complacent, saying a few more boxes still need to be ticked.

"Just need to get better in all departments. So far, very satisfied," he added.

Player of the Match Boult, whose 4/26 took the wind out of SRH's sails, also praised Chahar, saying the Indian quick did a great job.

"To keep a quality side down in their home conditions was the most satisfying. Deepak did a great job. I'd love to bowl four in a row and swing it around but it doesn't always happen. You have to be ready to bowl in whatever stage you're asked," said the New Zealander.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins conceded that his team's plans were not falling in place. SRH are currently in ninth place with just four points.

"After (losing) a couple of wickets, you have to find a way to steady the ship. Couldn't do that. The difference between the first game where we got 280-plus and the next, where we folded, was big," Cummins said.

"That's T20, you don't know what happens. Hasn't worked out so far. We have a few away games now. It's about assessing each wicket quickly. Some days it might be all-out attack and there'll be graft on others."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)