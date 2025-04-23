Real Madrid will be keen to cut Barcelona’s lead at the top of the La Liga when they face Getafe in an away tie. The Los Blancos secured a much-needed victory over Athletic Club in their last game but with Barcelona in sublime form, their fate at the moment does not appear to be in their hands. They can however do their bit and continue to win games in their hands. Opponents Getafe are 12th in the points table and are heading into this match on the back of two defeats. Their home form has been shakey and it will take a special effort from them to stop the champions. Barcelona 1-0 Mallorca La Liga 2024-25: Dani Olmo's Goal Hands Barca Narrow Win As Blaugrana Inch Closer To Title.

Christantus Uche will be suspended for this tie for Getafe meanwhile Allan Nyom is likely to undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. David Soria will be in goal with Djene Dakonam, Domingos Duarte, Omar Alderete, and Diego Rico as the back four. Juanmi will be leading the attack with Luis Milla and Mauro Arambarri as the central midfielders.

Ferland Mendy and Kylian Mbappe are major doubts for Real Madrid. Endrick could be given an opportunity to lead the attack with Arda Guler as the playmaker behind him. Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz will be deployed on the wings. Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni should form the double pivot in central midfield.

When is Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Looking to survive in the race of title, Real Madrid will lock horns with Getafe in the La Liga 2024-25 on Thursday, April 24. The Getafe vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Estadio Coliseum, Getafe, Spain and has a scheduled start time of 1:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Cristiano Ronaldo Rested and Refocused Ahead of Asian Champions League Elite 2024–25 Quarterfinals Against Yokohama F Marinos.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 match on their TV sets. Check out the Getafe vs Real Madrid online viewing options below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR World is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Real Madrid have enough quality players in their ranks to secure a crucial win in this tie.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2025 11:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).