Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 30 (ANI): The heritage city of Ahmedabad transformed into a vibrant celebration of endurance and unity as more than 24,000 runners took part in the 9th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon at the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park on Sunday.

Anchored in the purpose-led theme of #Run4OurSoldiers, the marathon once again brought the city together in a spirited tribute to India's Armed Forces, with this year's run carrying deeper significance in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

The event was flagged off by Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Ltd.; Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor; Major General Gaurav Bagga; fitness ambassador and actor-presenter Mandira Bedi; Olympic medalist and Padma Shri awardee Gagan Narang; Preeti Jhangiani, actor-producer and Vice President of the Indian Olympic Association; and renowned designer Aaquib Wani, along with senior leaders from Adani Sportsline, the sports arm of the Adani Group. Also present at the occasion was India cricketer and Gujarat Giants' newest signee Yastika Bhatia. More than 4,000 military personnel and police officers participated, reinforcing the marathon's message of respect and solidarity for those who serve the nation, as per a press release.

Runners competed across the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10 km and 5 km categories on a course showcasing some of Ahmedabad's most iconic landmarks, including the Gandhi Ashram, Atal Bridge, and Ellis Bridge. The official marathon jersey--designed by award-winning creator Aaquib Wani--captured the event's spirit and its tribute to soldiers.

With a prize pool of over Rs 40 lakh across the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, and 10K categories, winners were rewarded across multiple competitive and age-group divisions.

Recognised by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and listed on the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) Global Marathon Event List, the recognised registry of certified marathons and distance-running events that meet global standards for course accuracy, measurement and event quality, the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has grown into one of India's most respected distance-running events. For Adani Sportsline, it reflects a long-term commitment to building India's sporting culture and creating large-scale platforms that encourage mass participation.

Speaking at the event, Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL); said, "Since 2017, the Ahmedabad Marathon has become a landmark event embraced by our beloved city. This year, the message of #Run4OurSoldiers resonated even more deeply as our Armed Forces stood tall during Operation Sindoor. The participation of over 24,000 runners shows how the event has grown into a movement the city proudly owns."

Major General Gaurav Bagga, General Officer Commanding, Indian Army said, "The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon is more than a sporting event, but it is a living testament to the enduring bond between the Armed Forces and the citizens we serve. Witnessing over 4,000 personnel run shoulder to shoulder with thousands from across the nation was profoundly heartening. Such overwhelming participation is not merely about numbers; it reflects the unity, discipline, and positive spirit that define India. In every stride, one could feel the pulse of a nation moving forward together."

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Indian Air Force, expressed, "Today, we are thrilled to see such a massive and enthusiastic crowd coming together to support our Armed Forces by participating in the 9th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon 2025. This event is a testament to the importance we place on fitness, and it is heartening to see such a remarkable initiative of Adani Group in honour of Armed Forces. The overwhelming response and energy on display today is really impressive. A truly memorable experience today, set against the stunning backdrop of the beautiful Sabarmati Riverfront. "

Actor, Anchor, Author & Fitness Enthusiast - Mandira Bedi shared, "The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon is a wonderful tribute to our Armed Forces and the spirit of service they represent. The energy at the event was electric, with runners from all age groups coming together across Ahmedabad's iconic landmarks. It's heartening to see how the running community has evolved and how the city has become a centre for major sporting events. The Adani Group has played a key role in nurturing this growth, and I am proud to be associated with an initiative that brings people together for such a meaningful celebration of sport and community."

Adani Sportsline extended its heartfelt gratitude to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Ahmedabad City Police, Traffic Police, 108 Emergency Services, and KD Hospital for their invaluable support and seamless coordination, which ensured the event ran smoothly and safely for all participants. Their dedicated efforts were instrumental in making the 9th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon a safe, secure, and memorable experience for every runner and citizen of Ahmedabad.

Here is the list of winners at the 9th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon :

-Full Open Marathon

Female

1. Ashvini Jadhav (02:56:49)

2. Bharti (03:03:56)

3. Jyoti Gawate (03:09:03)

Male

1. Nikhil Singh (02:22:49)

2. Sachin Poojary (02:29:14)

3. Mohmmad Sahil Annigeri (02:30:36)

-Half Open Marathon

Female

1. Farheen Firdose (01:03:48)

2. Ratna Mehta (01:39:10)

3. Aditi Pandya (01:39:30)

Male

1. Dharmender (01:31:31)

2. Mukesh Kumar (01:03:57)

3. Shivam Singh Tomar (01:06:21)

-10Km Open Marathon

Female

1. Neeta Rani (00:35:15)

2. Anjali Devi (00:36:32)

3. Anuva Das (00:43:56)

Male

1. Rajan Yadav (00:30:05)

2. Mukesh Kumar (00:30:11)

3. Sunil Kumar (00:31:02)

-Defence Open Marathon

Female

1. Pooja (03:10:16)

2. Nupur Janu (03:35:42)

3. Neha Devi (03:42:30)

Male

1. Mohit Kumar Sharma (02:27:14)

2. Dinesh Singh (02:28:02)

3. Nazeem P (02:28:07)

-Half Defence Marathon

Female

1. Khushbu Gupta (01:25:07)

2. Priti Chaudhary (01:29:00)

3. Annu Yadav (01:29:54)

Male

1. Lovepreet Singh (01:05:11)

2. Shankarlal Swami (01:07:48)

3. Javed (01:12:44)

-10 KM Defence Marathon

Female

1. Sonam Chaudhary (00:37:26)

2. Pooja (00:37:36)

3. R Varalakshmi (00:52:49)

Male

1. Kadam Goovind (00:32:31)

2. Sachin K (00:32:33)

3. Kishor R (00:32:47)

As the marathon approaches its 10-year milestone in 2026, it continues to elevate Ahmedabad's place on India's sporting map, uniting thousands in a run with purpose. (ANI)

