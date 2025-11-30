Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Chelsea will welcome Arsenal in a marquee clash in the English Premier League with both the clubs doing well with four wins in their last five matches played in the league. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are top of the points table with 29 points from 12 games, with Chelsea in at third with 23 points in as many games. Chelsea had a bit of rough patch recently but manager Enzo Maresca has once again got them playing at the highest level.UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Sir David Beckham Meets Children in India, Calls for Equality, Empowerment and Opportunity.

Cole Palmer is back fit and available for Chelsea which is a brilliant news for the team. Reece James did well in midfield against Barcelona and is expected to continue their alongside Moises Caicedo. Enzo Fernandez will be the playmaker behind Liam Delap with Joao Pedro on the bench. Pedro Neto and Estevao Willian will be the pick for the two wide attacking role.

Leandro Trossard is a major doubt for Arsenal with a calf injury and will be assessed prior to the game. Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi will form the double pivot in central midfield with Eberechi Eze in the no 10 role. Mikel Merino will continue to lead the attack for visitors in this tie. The presence of William Saliba brings a calming influence in the backline for Arsenal.

Chelsea vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 Match Details

Match Chelsea vs Arsenal Date November 30 Time 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Stamford Bridge Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea will welcome league leaders Arsenal in the ongoing Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, November 30. The Chelsea vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 match will be played at Stamford Bridge and starts at 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Manchester City 3-0 Liverpool Premier League 2025–26: Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez, Jeremy Doku Score Goal Each As Cityzens Hand Defending Champions Thumping Loss.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Chelsea vs Arsenal live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Select TV channels. For West Ham vs Liverpool online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online ofChelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Chelsea have quality in their ranks and they will be no pushovers here, holding Arsenal to a 1-1 draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2025 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).