Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) On a high after their upset win over former champions Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting SC will look to build on their resurgence when they face Chennaiyin FC in the ISL here on Wednesday.

The debutants, having secured only their second win in the league, will be aiming for back-to-back victories.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, will be looking to snap their losing streak on the road as they chase a playoff spot in a bid to close the gap on Mumbai City FC who are ahead by seven points.

Andrey Chernyshov-coached Mohammedan SC have been solid defensively, going unbeaten in their last three matches -- two draws and one win -- with three clean sheets.

Their defensive solidity has been a key factor in their performances so far, and they will look to capitalise on Chennaiyin's recent struggles, especially away from home.

Mohammedan SC, after their 1-0 win in the reverse fixture, will be confident, while Chennaiyin FC will look to avoid a league double by the debutants.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC, sitting 10th on the table with 16 points, have failed to score in their last three away games, making this clash a crucial one for their playoff hopes.

The battle will feature key players like Alexis Gomez of the home side and Wilmar Jordan Gil of Chennaiyin FC, with both teams hoping to address their respective weaknesses.

Mohammedan SC will need to improve their finishing, having converted just 19.2 per cent of their big chances this season, while Chennaiyin FC must find a way to breach the opposition defence and end their away slump.

For Mohammedan Sporting all eyes would be on Gomez who has been a standout performer with 13 possession recoveries in the final third and 23 goal-scoring opportunities created.

His versatility would make him a key player in both defence and attack.

In Chennaiyin FC lineup, Gil is one goal away from equalling the club's record for most opening strikes in a season.

His form will be pivotal for the Marina Machans' hopes in this clash.

"I keep telling my players to believe in themselves... I'm so happy to work with these players. They are such good people. The win gave us so many positives. I keep telling my players to believe in themselves," Mohammedan SC head coach Chernyshov said.

Demanding greater defensive discipline, Chennayin FC's Owen Coyle emphasised that they're still in the hunt.

"We are still in the mix. We have to try and get back our level of performance. We have to be tight at the back and if we do that, we will start winning games," Coyle said.

