India vs Brazil Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: After a historic outing against Nepal, the India men's kho kho team will look to continue their good form when they take on Brazil in the second match of Kho Kho World Cup 2025. Pratik Waikar and his men battled it out against Nepal in a thrilling encounter, one which kept fans at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi and those watching from home at the edge of their seats till the very last minute. After a good start by India in the first turn where they scored 24 points, Nepal fought their way back. India scored just 18 in the second round and managed to evade the Nepal attackers in a thrilling finish to win by five points in the end. India Beat Nepal 42-37 in Thrilling Encounter to Start Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on a High.

Ahead of their clash against India, Brazil head coach Laura Matte sounded confident of their chances at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, stating that they will be the best in the sport very soon. Having started months ago, Brazil's showdown against India will give them a lot of learning experience that will come in handy as the tournament progresses. India are favourites to win, given their dominance in the sport and also their winning start but not much can be predicted in a game as fast-paced as Kho Kho where every move and minute counts.

When is India vs Brazil Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Kho Kho Team will take on the Brazil National Kho Kho Team in what is expected a fascinating showdown at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in New Delhi on January 14. The India vs Brazil match is scheduled to start at 8:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup Begins With Spectacular Opening Ceremony in New Delhi.

How to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Brazil, Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. Fans in India can watch the India vs Brazil live telecast on the Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports First TV channels. Doordarshan Sports will also provide India vs Brazil live telecast. For India vs Brazil online viewing options, read below.

Where to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Brazil, Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official broadcast platform for the Star Network, will provide Kho Kho World Cup 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the India vs Brazil live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription for the same. There's a free viewing option as well as fans can watch the India vs Brazil live streaming on the Star Sports YouTube channel. India are favourites heading into this contest and will secure a victory here.

