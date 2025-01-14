Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) A week after winning her maiden professional title, Rhea Purvi Saravanan will tee off in the first group in the second leg of the WPGT 2025 season, starting here Wednesday.

Rhea will play alongside Durga Nittur and Lavanya Jadon, who made her pro debut only last week. They are among the 33 players who will compete for the Rs.13 lakh purse at the Tollygunge Club.

Rhea, who shot 72-72-71 last week, is hoping to build on the success as the event sees the return to action of Vidhtari Urs, who made a successful start to her pro career in 2024, seasoned Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari, both of whom are multiple winners on the Tour.

Last season's Order of Merit winner, Hitaashee Bakshi is skipping the event again, while Vidhatri, a three-time winner in 2024, as well as Sneha Singh and Jasmine Shekar, who won twice each, will be hoping for early success in 2025.

The field also includes the 2023 Order of Merit winner, Sneha Singh and Neha Tripathi, who were tied fifth last week, Jasmine Shekar, who was third in the first leg and Durga Nittur, who was fourth.

Amandeep Drall is seeking to find the form that saw her play on the Ladies European Tour, while other past winners, ready for the challenge and looking for a good start to the season, are Seher Atwal and Anvitha Narender.

The dark horses could be Khushi Khanijau and Shweta Mansingh, both of whom have the experience to do well.

The three amateurs in the field are Anaahat Bindra, Mehak Lohan and Heena Kang.

