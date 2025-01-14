Chelsea will be facing Bournemouth at home in the English Premier League as they look to get back to winning ways. The Blues have not emerged victorious in the last three games and this includes two defeats. While they looked set to challenge Liverpool in the title race once, this sudden sharp decline in form has led them to a top four finish battle. Bournemouth has been undefeated for the last five matches and have climbed to the 7th spot in the standings. For a team that prioritizes Premier League survival campaign after another, this could be a memorable season. Arsenal Forward Gabriel Jesus Set for Long Spell on Sidelines With Ruptured ACL: Report.

Wesley Fofana, Omari Kellyman, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Benoit Badiashile are the players missing out for Chelsea with injuries. Jadon Sancho, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, and Pedro Neto should get the opportunity in attack. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo should form the double pivot in midfield and will try and maintain the tempo of the game.

Bournemouth too have some injury concerns with Julian Araujo, Marcus Tavernier, Enes Unal, and Marcos Sensei ruled out. Justin Kluivert on the wings will try and create openings for the team and he will need the support of Dango Outtara and Evanilson to be at their very best in the final third. Ryan Christie and Lewis Cook in midfield will likely sit deep and act as a defensive cover.

When is Chelsea vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool will lock horns with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2024-25 on Wednesday, January 15. The Chelsea vs Bournemouth match is slated to be played at the Stamford Bridge and it starts at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Bournemouth live telecast on the Star Sports Network. For Chelsea vs Bournemouth online viewing options, read below. Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Extend Contract With Al-Nassr Amid Speculation on Future at Saudi Pro League.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for the Star Network, will provide Premier League 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans in India on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Chelsea vs Bournemouth live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but will need to have a subscription for the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).