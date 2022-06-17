Bengaluru, Jun 17 (PTI) Ridhima Dilawari got off to a fast start with two birdies in the first three holes and then grinded out 13 pars to win the eighth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here.

Ridhima, who began the final day with a share of the lead, carded 72 for a total of 1-under 215 and won by four shots over Jahanvi Bakshi (72), Seher Atwal (72) and Pranavi Urs (76).

It also ended a long title drought for Ridhima, who has been looking for form and rhythm. She last won in 2021 in January and then in December.

Pranavi, who was in joint lead after the second day, dropped a bogey on the second hole. With Ridhima picking up birdies on first and third, Pranavi fell three behind and was unable to catch up for the rest of the day.

Pranavi's chances seemed to have vanished with a double bogey on Par-4 seventh, though she did have a birdie on 10th. She had a chance to be sole second, but bogeys on 16th and 18th dropped her to joint second. She had one birdie against three bogeys and a double in her 76.

Jahanvi, who was Tied fourth after the second day, had two birdies and two bogeys, while Seher had one birdie and one bogey for her 72.

Afshan Fatima (74), third overnight, dropped to Tied-fifth with Siddhi Kapoor (72), while Agrima Manral (70) who had the day's equal best score was seventh.

Trimann Saluja (77) gave away seven bogeys against just two birdies and was eighth, while Lakhmehar Pardesi (70) and Gaurika Bishnoi (77) were Tied ninth.

Asmitha Sathish (73), runner-up a week earlier, and Neha Tripathi (77) were T-11.

The final day also saw a hole in one from Astha Madan (71), who had one of the three under par scores of the day. She, however, finished T-16th.

Pranavi kept her position at the top of the Hero Order of Merit.

The next two events are also slated to be held in Bengaluru next month at the Bangalore Golf Club and Prestige Golfshire respectively.

