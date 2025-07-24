Manama (Bahrain), Jul 24 (PTI) Young Welsh sensation Riley Powell gatecrashed Pankaj Advani's birthday party by denying him a 29th World title with a stunning come-from-behind triumph at the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championship, here on Thursday.

The 16-year-old prodigy handed Advani, who turned 40 on Thursday, a 5-4 defeat.

The teenager had the small gathering spellbound with some amazing potting.

Advani, who earlier came through a humdinger (5-4) against fellow Indian Aditya Mehta in the semifinals, couldn't stop his marauding rival.

Advani kept Powell on a tight leash early on with his safety play.

After the two players split the first two frames, the Indian came up with a flowing 73 clearance in the third frame and won the fourth on the black ball playoff to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-nine-frame final.

At that stage, it appeared Advani would wrap up the title in no time.

But Powell fought back in splendid style. He continued with his attacking style of play, and Advani, a three-time champion, faltered to let Powell off the hook.

Results: Final: Riley Powell (Wal) beat Pankaj Advani (Ind) 5-4 (41-6, 10-38, 0-73 (73), 35-42, 38-15, 39-1, 42 (35) -0, 0-44, 38 (32) -9).

U-21: Final: Sebastian Milewski (Poland) beat Pan Yiming (China) 5-0 (59-2, 88-2, 66-17, 63-11, 64-17).

