Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) dynamic batter Rinku Singh recently appeared on the latest episode of Knight Club on JioHotstar, where he shared insights into his toughest bowling opponent, his teammates, and his personal favourites.

When asked about the most difficult bowler he has faced in his career, Rinku Singh had no hesitation in naming India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah.

"It's Jasprit Bumrah. Not just me, no one is able to play him. His action, and within that action, delivering a slower ball or a bouncer--it's very difficult for batsmen to read him," Rinku admitted on the latest episode of Knight Club on JioHotstar.

Bumrah's unorthodox action and ability to deceive batters with subtle variations make him one of the most feared bowlers in the world, and Rinku's acknowledgment further solidifies the pacer's reputation.

Among his Kolkata Knight Riders teammates, Rinku Singh was particularly curious about the enigmatic Sunil Narine. When asked what he would like to ask Narine, he responded with a lighthearted yet intriguing question.

"I just want to ask him--when he takes wickets, why doesn't he look happy? He doesn't even smile. I just want to know why," he said.

Narine, known for his calm demeanour on the field, rarely shows emotions even after significant achievements, leaving fans and teammates equally puzzled.

Talking about his cricketing inspiration, Rinku revealed that former India star Suresh Raina has always been his role model.

"It used to be Suresh Raina bhai, and even now, I still consider him my idol," Rinku shared.

Raina, known for his aggressive batting style and exceptional fielding, has inspired many young cricketers, and Rinku is no exception. The left-hander has often been compared to Raina for his finishing abilities in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rinku Singh has not answered with his bat this season, he came out to bat in two occassions, where his performance was not up to the mark, in the first match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) he made 12, and he did not come out to bat against Rajasthan Royals (RR), and he contributed 17 against Mumbai Indians (MI).

KKR will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday at the iconic Eden Gardens, and Rinku will be eyeing to score runs. (ANI)

