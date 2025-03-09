Sanya (China), Mar 9 (AP) Rio Takeda shot a blistering 8-under 64 on Sunday to win the LPGA's Blue Bay tournament by six shots ahead of Minjee Lee of Australia, the second LPGA title for the young Japanese.

The 21-year-old Takeda finished on 17-under 271 for the four rounds on China's southern island of Hainan. She opened with rounds of 69-69-69 before carding the 64.

Lee closed with a 67 to finish on 277 with Japanese Ayaka Furue a further shot back after a 68 to finish on 10-under 278.

Takeda won her first LPGA title four months ago, taking the Toto Japan Classic in a six-hole sudden-death playoff.

Jeeno Thitikul, the LPGA's No. 2-ranked player, closed with a disappointing 74 and was 13 strokes off the pace. She finished on 4-under 284.

It was also a disappointing tournament for Ruoning Yin of China. She is ranked No. 4 but finished with a 73 and was 19 shots off the winning pace. (AP)

