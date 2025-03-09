Bournemouth continue to be an impressive side in the English Premier League with their ability to consistently stay safe from relegation every season. This term though, they are in the top half of the standings with more than two third of the campaign over. They face Tottenham Hotspur in an away tie next, looking to further consolidate. The Cherries have managed 43 points from 27 games, but head into the fixture on the back of two defeats. Spurs on the other hand lost to Manchester City to break a three-game winning streak. Their Champions League hopes looks dashed and that will be concerning financially. Mohamed Salah Becomes Fifth All-Time Goal Scorer in Premier League History, Matches Sergio Aguero’s Goal Tally During Liverpool vs Southampton Match.

Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski, and Richarlison are the players missing out for Tottenham Hotspur due to injuries. Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, and Rodrigo Bentancur adds stability to their midfield. Heung Min Son will be the focal point in attack and will be supported in the final third by Brennan Johnson and Mathys Tel.

Bournemouth have Evanilson leading their attacking play with David Brooks slotting in behind him as the playmaker. Alex Scott and Tyler Adams will form the double pivot in midfield, allowing Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo to play with freedom out wide. Marcos Senesi and Adam Smith are the notable absentees for the visitors. Check out Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth match details and viewing options below.

When Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Struggling to win back to back games, Tottenham Hotspur will host Bournemouth on matchday 28 of the Premier League 2024-25. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur stadium and it starts at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 9. Check out Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth viewing options below. Shaun Wright-Phillips Backs Erling Haaland To Break More Records, Compares Him to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches in India and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select 2 HD and SD channels. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Spurs may lack consistency in their game but they have enough quality about them to win this tie.

