Kalyani (West Bengal), Nov 23 (PTI) Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) achieved their first away victory in the I-League 2023-2024 season, securing a 4-0 win against NEROCA FC at the Kalyani Stadium here on Thursday.

From the beginning, RKFC started the match on an attacking note. It was Mohammad Asrar and Gnohere Krizo who managed to score two goals in the first half of the match.

Also Read | Former India Cricketer S Sreesanth and Two Others Accused of Committing Fraud By Kerala Police.

In the second half, RKFC looked determined and asserted their dominance, adding two more goals. Their focus extended beyond securing the lead, as they maintained an offensive strategy until the final whistle, ultimately emerging 4-0 winners.

This win helped RKFC to climb to the fourth position in the points table with nine points from five matches.

Also Read | Is India vs Australia 1st T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

So far, RKFC have played five matches, registering three wins and two losses.

RKFC will next take on Inter Kashi on November 28 at TRC Stadium Srinagar. For this season, the majority of players in RKFC are locals.

In the season 2023-2024, at least 13 teams from across the country are participating and the league will be played for the next five months.

From Jammu & Kashmir, RKFC is the only club qualified to play in the I-League and is owned by Sandeep Chatoo.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)