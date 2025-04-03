New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Rob Walter has resigned as South Africa's white-ball head coach, citing personal reasons and a potential career opportunity in his adopted home, New Zealand.

Reports suggest that Walter is being considered for a role with the New Zealand men's team, especially with current head coach Gary Stead's contract set to expire in June this year, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Stead, who has been at the helm since 2018 and had his contract renewed twice, remains New Zealand Cricket's (NZC) first choice. However, his future depends on whether he wishes to continue leading the national team across all formats.

NZC had previously debated the possibility of split coaching roles but opted for a single coach due to the stability of their playing group. However, with key players like Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, and Lockie Ferguson opting out of central contracts for franchise cricket, and with captaincy now divided between Tom Latham (Tests) and Mitchell Santner (white-ball), a split coaching model appears more likely.

Walter is no stranger to such a system, having served as South Africa's ODI and T20I coach since 2023 while Shukri Conrad managed the Test side. Despite his landmark achievement of guiding South Africa to their first-ever World Cup final (2024 T20 World Cup), his record in bilateral series was less impressive. Additionally, he faced scrutiny over transformation policies, as South Africa's T20 World Cup squad featured only one black African player.

Another key factor in Walter's resignation was the strain of travel between South Africa and New Zealand, where his family resides. Initially, he had agreed to consider relocating to South Africa upon his appointment in 2023, but later opted against the move. Cricket South Africa (CSA) was reportedly taken aback by his decision but acknowledged that he had an opportunity elsewhere.

Walter previously coached South Africa's domestic team, the Titans, before moving to New Zealand, where he spent five years with Otago and later two years with Central Stags. His tenure with South Africa was originally set to run until the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

With Walter's departure, CSA is expected to appoint a new white-ball coach. Test coach Shukri Conrad is the leading candidate, which could see South Africa revert to an all-format coaching setup. The board will convene next week to outline the selection process for Walter's successor. (ANI)

